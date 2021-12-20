State’s active COVID tally further declines

SHILLONG, Dec 19: The active COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya saw a further decline on Sunday after eight fresh cases and 13 new recoveries were reported from across the state.

On Sunday, the state reported eight new cases, bringing down the active cases to 113, while the total number of people who have recovered from the virus has reached 83,161.

The overall COVID-related deaths and confirmed cases, on the other hand, stand at 1,478 and 84,752 respectively.