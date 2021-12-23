67 DNLA militants surrender in Karbi Anglong

GUWAHATI, Dec 23: As many as 67 militants belonging to the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) laid down their arms during a surrender ceremony organised at Dhansiripar in central Assam’s Karbi Anglong district Thursday.

The arms were laid down by the DNLA cadres in the presence of additional DGP (Special Branch) Hiren Nath and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council chief executive member (CEM), Tuliram Ronghang among other officials.

Appreciating the positive development of the rebels returning to the mainstream, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet said: “Committing themselves to the dream of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister of a progressive and peaceful Assam, I am glad to share that 67 cadres of DNLA laid down weapons today at Dhansiripar, Karbi Anglong.”

Reportedly, the surrendered DNLA cadres were subsequently taken to a designated camp.

It may be recalled that 46 DNLA cadres, including the outfit’s self-styled commander-in-chief Mushrang, had laid down their arms during a surrender ceremony in the Khepre area, 95-km from Dima Hasao district headquarters, Haflong on November 14 last.

The arms laying ceremony was attended by additional DGP (Special Branch) Hiren Nath, senior police officials besides North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) chief executive member, Debolal Garlosa.

The DNLA, active in Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong, was formed in 2019 to fight for the liberation of a sovereign and independent “Dimasa nation”.