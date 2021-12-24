MPCC step after studying order

From CK Nayak

NEW DELHI, Dec 23: Congress will first study Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh’s order on recognising the 12 MLAs who left the party as a separate entity and then decide about taking any action, including going to court.

Former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma had led the MLAs out of Congress.

Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee president, Vincent H. Pala told reporters on Thursday that the party will discuss the issue internally once the order comes. It will also seek top legal opinion and decide whether the MPCC or the Congress Legislature Party should take any legal action.

On the other hand, Congress Legislature Party leader, Ampareen Lyngdoh said she respects the order of the Speaker.

“My personal view is simple. The Speaker has decided and I respect his order. I will not pursue this petition forward because our election campaign will take priority in 2022,” she said after the Speaker’s ruling.

She stated that pursuing this matter would be an unnecessary diversion from the task ahead of them as they still have their election platforms to continue discussion on the betrayal by the 12 MLAs. At the end of the day, the public will decide and present their verdict in 2023, she added.

Lyngdoh, however, made it clear that the party might have a different view on the matter and they will wait for the MPCC president (Pala) to take a final decision on the matter.