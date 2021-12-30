Regional parties hail HSPDP for unity call

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 29: The Hills State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) earned plaudits from the People’s Democratic Front (PDF) and the Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) for its call for better cooperation and coordination among the regional parties.

PDF president, Banteidor Lyngdoh told The Shillong Times that the party welcomes any effort to unite the regional forces.

“The unity of the regional parties is the need of the hour. We are going to be a part of any move to strengthen the regional forces,” Lyngdoh said.

An informal discussion on the unity has already started, he disclosed.

“There has been no official discussion among the leaders of the regional parties in this regard. I feel it should not be a problem since all the regional forces have the same agenda and ideologies to protect and safeguard the interests of the state,” Lyngdoh said.

He said the question of seat-sharing in the 2023 Assembly elections does not arise now since no official discussion has taken place. The possibility of the merger of all the regional forces looks difficult at the moment, he said, adding the ultimate goal of everyone is unification.

KHNAM president, Adelbert Nongrum appreciated the HSPDP’s “good intention” to take the lead in bringing the regional parties under one roof.

“For a long time, efforts were made from time to time to unite the regional parties but it has not yet fructified,” Nongrum said.

He lamented that such efforts are made only ahead of elections. He insisted that the regional parties should unite in raising issues afflicting the state, be it corruption, misgovernance or anything that affects the people.

“We cannot mislead the people anymore since they are more aware compared to the elected representatives. We need to gain the trust of the citizens to get their support,” Nongrum said.

The KHNAM president said the regional forces should not be happy supporting a coalition government led by national parties such as National People’s Party or Congress.

Stating that the regional forces should go all-out to be able to form the government, he said, “We can make a difference and bring positive changes only when we are able to lead the government on our own.”

Earlier, the HSPDP at its general council meeting held recently had decided to take the lead in bringing the regional parties under one banner.

HSPDP president, KP Pangniang had stated that it is imperative to unite the regional forces ahead of 2023 elections.

“At present, only the UDP and the HSPDP are the components of the Regional Democratic Alliance. But we are committed to persuade the PDF and the KHNAM to join the alliance. It is high time for the regional forces to work together in the best interests of the people of the state,” Pangniang had said.