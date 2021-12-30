Cong laments snub by govt

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 29: The Congress lamented that it was not taken into confidence by the state government on the celebrations of the 50th year of Statehood, scheduled for January 21.

“We were called for a meeting only once and asked to give our suggestions on the golden jubilee celebrations. There was no further communication,” Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, Ampareen Lyngdoh said on Wednesday.

She said there is no point calling the political parties and stakeholders for a meeting after the New Year since only a few weeks are left for the celebrations.

“There is lack of proper planning by the state government. We are not privy to the events being planned for the celebrations,” Lyngdoh said.

She said the Congress had learnt through media reports on the government’s plan to inaugurate 50 projects at the inaugural programme of the celebrations.

The Opposition and the citizens at large are in the dark about the 50 projects and how they are going to benefit the state, she said.

“We just hope that the government will not let us down during this momentous occasion,” Lyngdoh said.