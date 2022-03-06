Martin beats Bastianini to bag Qatar GP pole position

By Our Reporter

Doha, March 5: Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) stormed to a phenomenal first pole position of the season under the Grand Prix of Qatar lights, the 2021 Rookie of the Year beating Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing) by 0.147s with a 1:53.011. Eight-time World Champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) lines up on the front row in P3. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha) was the fastest rider out the blocks in qualifying to beat compatriot Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) by just over a tenth.