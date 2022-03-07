ERDF’s move to set up a women’s university is appreciable: Ranoj Pegu

Guwahati, March 7: The Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu today said that community involvement is necessary to promote education in a particular area and the proposal by ERD Foundation Guwahati to set up a women’s university at Barak Valley is appreciable.

Dr Pegu was in Badarpur today to inaugurate the Academic Block-C of Central Public School Badarpur and lay the foundation of Academic Block-B of KNB Women’s College, according to a Press release.

After the inauguration, Dr Pegu along with Prof. (Dr.) Nani Gopal Mahanta, Advisor, Education Department, Government of Assam addressed a session on “School Education in the Light of New Education Policy-2020”.

The programme was organized by ERD Foundation Guwahati and KNB Women’s College Badarpur and was supported by USTM, RIST, Vision50 Academy, ATCP and CPSP. It has been participated by educationists, experts and distinguished personalities from the State.

Addressing a large gathering, Dr Ranoj Pagu emphasized on women’s education and said that promotion and spread of education in a particular area needs the participation of community members. Appreciating the consistent effort made by ERD Foundation in promoting quality education in different parts of the region though its educational institutions in Assam and Meghalaya, the Education Minister said that ERDF’s move to establish a women’s university is highly appreciable.

Stressing upon the importance of women’s education, Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta said that the Government is taking several initiatives to enhance women’s education. The aim of the New Education Policy, he said, is to provide flexibility to the learners to choose learning and their aim as per their talent.

Earlier, welcoming the participants, Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM and Chairman of ERD Foundation Guwahati said, “Institution building for women’s higher education is the need of the hour.”