NSCN-IM supremo recovering well in Nagaland hospital

NSCN-IM sources said that the doctor at the Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research (CIHSR) hospital in Dimapur is yet to inform about the discharge of Muivah, who was also called Ato Kilonser (Prime Minister) of the dominant Naga group.

The octogenarian General Secretary of the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) was airlifted from NSCN-IM’s headquarters in Hebron in Nagaland to Dimapur hospital on March 4.

Last year in July, Muivah was admitted to the Dimapur hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19.

The dominant Naga outfit headed by chief negotiator Muviah and the Indian government has been engaged in peace negotiations for over two decades. The NSCN-IM, the leading group among the several Naga outfits, and the Centre had inked a Framework Agreement in August 2015.