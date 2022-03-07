NSCN-IM supremo recovering well in Nagaland hospital

The octogenarian General Secretary of the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) was airlifted from NSCN-IM’s headquarters in Hebron in Nagaland to Dimapur hospital on March 4.
Last year in July, Muivah was admitted to the Dimapur hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19.
The dominant Naga outfit headed by chief negotiator Muviah and the Indian government has been engaged in peace negotiations for over two decades. The NSCN-IM, the leading group among the several Naga outfits, and the Centre had inked a Framework Agreement in August 2015.
