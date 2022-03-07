Meghalaya to become self-sufficient in beef  production soon: Shullai

Shillong, March 7: Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Sanbor Shullai today informed that the government was procuring 5000 Ongole bull semen straws to expand the artificial insemination exercise in the state.

Replying to a short duration discussion on beef quality and transportation of cattle on the second day of the Budget session today, Shullai said with the introduction of Ongole bull and other exotic breed bull in the state, Meghalaya will become self-sufficient in meat production in a short span of time.

The existing cattle population in the state is 9.5 lakh as per the 2019 livestock census and with this intervention, the government is hoping for an increase of at least 15 lakh in a short span of time.

Furthermore, he informed the House that since the enactment of the new Cattle Prevention Act by the Assam government last year, the department has issued 280 transit permits to genuine local traders, dairy cooperative societies and others.

He asserted that the department is setting up check posts in various entry and exit points of the state to check vehicles carrying cattle and to prevent unauthorised transportation and detection of smuggling.

Earlier, initiating the discussion AITC legislator from Umroi George B Lyngdoh said the hike in cattle and beef prices in the state has affected not only the butchers but also the consumers.

Drawing the attention of the government, Lyngdoh said there is a need to streamline the system to prevent hassle-free transportation of cattle imported from other states through Assam.

Accusing the government of hoodwinking the people, the AITC MLA said there was a hidden political agenda of stopping people from eating beef.

The other members who participated in the discussion include AITC legislator from Mawsynram HM Shangpliang and Mawlai MLA PT Sawkmie.

It may be mentioned that the total beef consumption in the state in 2021 was approximately 26,000 tonnes, out of which beef produced domestically was approximately 10,000 tonnes only.