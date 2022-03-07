Meghalaya to get 30 of 36 disputed villages: Conrad Sangma

Shillong, March 7: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, today said that 30 of the 36 disputed villages along the inter-state boundary of the State and Assam will remain with Meghalaya, as per the reports compiled by regional committees of the two states.

Addressing the State Assembly on the second day of the Budget Session, Sangma said that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed between the two states on the same, which will furthermore ensure that no new disputed areas — apart from the 12 identified areas — are taken into consideration in the future.

Sangma said that he would meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 9 to take up the MoU for priority consideration.

The 30 villages which will stay with Meghalaya are spread over an area of 18 sq. km. and villages that will stay with Assam cover an area of 18.9 sq. km.

“All eight villages claimed by Meghalaya in the Tarabari area will remain in the state. In Gizang of West Khasi Hills district, two of three claimed villages will remain under our administrative control,” Sangma said adding ownership of land will not be affected following boundary demarcation.

In the Hahim area, Meghalaya will get 11 of 12 claimed villages, while in the Ri-Bhoi district, Boklapara will remain in Meghalaya and Jumrigaon will go to Assam, according to the CM.

Sangma further added that in Patharkuchi, areas inhabited by Meghalayans will remain in the state. In Maikuli area, Mawmari Beel will remain in Assam, while the graveyard area will be in Meghalaya.

In Khanapara-Pilangata area, parts of Pilangata, Barapathar and Maikoli will stay with Meghalaya, while Assamese-inhabited areas of Khanapara and Dreamland Resort will go to Assam.

Areas including the whole of Brahmaputra Realtors will stay with Meghalaya. Malidor, Ratacherra and Umpyrdet, in East Jaintia Hills district, will remain with Meghalaya while two villages will go to Assam.