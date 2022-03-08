Meghalaya to get control over 30 out of 36 border villages

Meghalaya’s gains

All 8 villages in Tarabari (WKH)

2 out of 3 villages in Gizang (WKH)

11 out of 12 villages in Hahim (WKH)

1 out of 2 villages in Boklapara (RB)

5 out of 6 villages in Khanapara-Pillangkata (RB)

3 out of 5 villages in Ratacherra (EJH)

SHILLONG, March 7: As many as 30 of the 36 villages in six identified areas of dispute along the Meghalaya-Assam border will remain with the state as per the recommendations of the regional border committees of the two states, Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma revealed in the Assembly on Monday.

Making a statement on the interstate boundary issue, Sangma revealed that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two states for resolution of the dispute in six of the twelve areas of difference is expected to be finalised during the meeting to be held with Union Home Minister, Amit Shah in New Delhi on March 9.

“We are hopeful that we will be able to decide on the six areas of differences taken up in the first phase after our meeting with the Union Home Minister,” the CM said.

The CM further said that as per the MoU, no new area of difference shall be added in future beyond the already-identified 12 areas of differences.

A rough area of 36.79 sq km in these six areas are under differences and after detailed discussions, surveys and visits made by the regional committees, approximately 18 sq km [plus/minus] will come to Meghalaya while the remaining area will go to Assam, he said.

The CM revealed that in West Khasi Hills, all the eight villages in Tarabari, two out of three villages in Gizang and 11 out of 12 villages in Hahim will come to Meghalaya.

In Ri-Bhoi district, Boklapara will remain in Meghalaya while Jumrigaon will go to Assam. In Khanapara-Pillangkata area, parts of Pillangkata, Maikhuli and Barapathar will be in Meghalaya, while Assamese-inhabited areas of Khanapara and Dreamland Resort will go to Assam. The remaining areas including the entire Brahmaputra Realtors will be in Meghalaya, he said.

In Patharkuchi, areas inhabited by Meghalayans will remain in the state. In Maikhuli area, Mawmari Beel will remain in Assam, and the graveyard will be in Meghalaya.

In East Jaintia Hills, Malidor, Ratacherra and Umpyrdet will remain in Meghalaya while two villages will go to Assam.

The CM said that the six areas of difference under the first phase include Tarabari (4.69 sq km), Gizang (13.53 sq km), Hahim (3.51 sq km), Boklapara (1.57 sq km), Khanapara-Pillangkata (2.29 sq km) and Ratacherra (11.20 sq km).

He pointed out that a decision on the areas mentioned above have been arrived through a table-top exercise using spatial technologies and will be more accurately determined during the detailed survey to be undertaken by Survey of India in the presence of representatives from both the state governments.

According to him, the ownership of the land will not be affected irrespective of the administrative control by whichever states get the particular area.

“I am very happy to be able to represent the statement on the golden jubilee year of the state. I would also like to express my thankfulness to the past chief ministers, ministers and officials for their contributions towards resolving the long-pending boundary dispute with Assam,” he said.

Appreciating the efforts of the regional committees headed by cabinet ministers for their hard work to enable the two states to come to this particular solution, Sangma also lauded his Assam counterpart, Himanta Biswa Sarma for being very supportive and determined to see that these efforts reach a conclusion.