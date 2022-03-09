‘Warne would have been terrific England coach’

DUBAI, March 8: Shane Warne would have been a “terrific” England coach with his immense knowledge of the game, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting said in an emotional tribute to the legendary spinner.

Following the sacking of Chris Silverwood in the aftermath of Australia’s 4-0 Ashes win, Warne had confided to his friends about his aspiration to become England coach, weeks ahead of his shocking death due to suspected heart attack while holidaying in Thailand.

“His (Warne’s) passion and knowledge for the game is something to behold. He would have made a great coach. Having someone like Warne to take over the England cricket team, I think he would have done a terrific job,” Ponting told fellow broadcaster Isa Guha on ‘The ICC Review’.

“He’s a huge loss to the world game. It’s simple as that, whether he would have done some coaching or even just the way he talks, the insights he gave us through his commentary, I think we’re all gonna miss that.” Ponting, who played for much of his 15-year international career with Warne said the spin king, however, did not talk to him about his intention to helm the England team.

“He didn’t (talk to me about that) because I would have tried talking him out of it pretty quickly.

“I think he had a pretty good idea of things to talk to me about and not talk to me about. He would have made a great coach,” said the batting legend.

Guha herself said that Warne’s desire to coach England was real. In a column for News Corp, Guha said Warne had floated the idea to her.

Warne had previously coached and captained the Rajasthan Royals to win the inaugural Indian Premier League in 2008. He also coached The Hundred franchise, the London Spirit. (PTI)