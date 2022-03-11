EKH defeat WKH by 9 wickets

By Our Reporter

Shillong, March 10: East Khasi Hills rode to victory by nine wickets against West Khasi Hills in the U-23 Boys Inter District Cricket Tournament in Nongkhrah, Ri-Bhoi, today.

WKH batted first after winning the toss in the Zone 1 Group B match but were bundled out for 117 in 27.4 overs. EKH then chased down the target in 25.2 overs for the loss of a solitary wicket.

Victor Marwein top-scored for WKH with 27. Three other batters – Richard B Syiem (13), Pynshaiba Khardewsaw (13) and Paiawetson (12) – who got starts but could not push for a big score.

Daulabiang Shangpliang took 4/28, Rohit K Yadav 2/4, and Raj Kishor Yadav 2/4 for EKH with the ball.

Lurshai Nongdhar and Player-of-the-Match Rohit polished off the runs between them, with the former making 54 before he was bowled by Armour Dkhar (1/12). Rohit, however, carried his bat, finishing 51 not out.

Tomorrow, in Zone 1’s Group A, Shillong Cricket Association (B) face All Jaintia CA. In Zone 2, Tura District CA meet North Garo Hills.