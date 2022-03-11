1st Div Cricket: Sputnik beat Sporting by 5 wickets

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 10: Sputnik Spartans handed Sporting CC a 5-wicket loss in their Shillong Cricket Association First Division match, here on Thursday following a solid knock of 87 by Player-of-the-Match by Mrinal Das. Earlier, Sporting won the toss and chose to bat first but could only score 167 in 34.3 overs before being bowled out. Rahul Hazarika batted superbly to score 92 runs off only 80 balls but none of the other batters could make significant contributions. Aravind took 3/18 from 6 overs while Lakhan also bowled well, taking 3/24 in 6.3 overs. In reply, Sputnik scored 170/5 in 28.5 overs courtesy a fine knock of 87 by Mrinal. Kush Agarwal also contributed a valuable 34 that came off 45 balls. For Sporting, Santosh was the pick of the bowlers taking 2/15 in 6 overs.