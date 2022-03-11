Jamshedpur hold edge over Kerala

Margao, March 10: A maiden League Shield title already in its grasp, Jamshedpur FC, one of the consistent teams in the tournament, will look to take a step closer to their first Indian Super League (ISL) crown when they face Kerala Blasters FC in the first leg of their semifinal at the PJN Stadium here on Friday.

Making their first appearance in the last-four of the ISL, Jamshedpur FC are in stunning form under head coach Owen Coyle, having won seven consecutive matches.

In the process, Jamshedpur also sealed the top spot and picked up their first League Winners’ Shield after beating ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 in its final league stage game.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, are making a semifinal appearance after six years. The Tuskers come into the tie after playing a physically draining 4-4 draw against FC Goa in their last clash, which led them to finish fourth in the league table.

The contests between the two sides have been so evenly fought that six out of 10 matches have ended in draws.

Jamshedpur have recorded three wins while Kerala Blasters have managed one.

For Jamshedpur, Greg Stewart and Ritwik Das will be the key players.

Ritwik, the 25-year old midfielder, too has been exceptional. He has already scored four goals and assisted in one this season.

On the other hand, Vukomanovic’s Blasters have also suffered due to inconsistency.

Adrian Luna and Jorge Diaz are the players to watch out for Kerala Blasters. Luna has been in superb form throughout the season, while Diaz scored a brace in the last game, and took his season tally to eight goals. (PTI)