Raid Myrwet Chief, village elders “unhappy” with border resolution

Shillong, March 11: The Chieftain of Raid Myrwet, ken Syiem has expressed disappointment over the decision of the state government to hand over a few areas in Khanapara to Assam.

To gather the views of the elders of disputed lands, the chieftain called for a meeting of the headmen of seven villages — Maikhuli, Pillangkata, Iongkhuli, Khanapara, Koinadhara, Patharkuchi and Rangsakona.

As per reports, areas like Dreamland, Pungshnong Maikhuli and the Transit Camp have been listed to go to Assam. The Chieftain said it did not make sense because Dreamland and Pungshnong Maikhuli are not even disputed areas and they fall under Meghalaya.

The Chieftain along with elders of the different villages have decided to write to the government and the KHADC to relook at the arrangement and not to arrive at a decision in a hurried manner.