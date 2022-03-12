Windies lead Eng by 62 runs

ST. JOHN’S (ANTIGUA), March 11: Late-bloomer Nkrumah Bonner’s career-best century anchored West Indies to a 62-run lead against England on an attritional third day of the first Test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

The home side batted all day to overturn a 109-run deficit, and Bonner almost endured, too. He was out just two overs from stumps for 123 after almost 10 hours at the crease.

The West Indies, in reply to England’s 311, resumed on 202/4 and reached stumps at 373/9. On a sluggish pitch on which it was hard to bowl and bat, the West Indies eked out only 171 runs from the day’s 90.1 overs.

Bonner made his Test debut just over a year ago, but at 33 has been making up for lost time.

He absorbed England’s pressure with ease and rode considerable luck. During the day, he was dropped on 73, survived umpire’s calls on 102 and 112, and got an out overturned on review on 121.

His overnight stand with Jason Holder finished early on 79, but Bonner found regular partnerships with the tail to frustrate England. Bonner shared 73 with Joshua Da Silva, 44 with Kemar Roach, and 46 with Veerasammy Permaul.

Bonner was almost at stumps when England, in desperation, gave the ball to part-time offspinner Dan Lawrence, who induced from Bonner the slightest edge behind. He lasted 355 balls, hit a dozen fours and one six, and received a standing ovation. (AP)