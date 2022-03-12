SA beat Pakistan in thriller

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, March 11: Pacer Shabnim Ismail snared two wickets in a nerve-racking final over to seal a thrilling six-run win for South Africa over Pakistan in a league stage match of the ICC Women’s World Cup here on Friday.

Defending 10 runs in the last over, Ismail (3/41) picked two wickets while giving away just three runs to power South Africa to their second win of the tournament.

Earlier, South Africa overcame an excellent spell by spinner Ghulam Fatima (3/52) to post a competitive 223/9, riding on half-centuries by opener Laura Wolvaardt (75) and skipper Suner Luus (62).

Their bowlers then sealed the deal despite Omaima Sohail (65) and Nida Dar’s (55) best efforts.

With the win, South Africa, who remain unbeaten after two matches, moved to the third spot while Pakistan continued to languish at the bottom of the points table. (PTI)