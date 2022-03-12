Tura, SCA (B) register wins

SHILLONG, March 11: Tura District Cricket Association won the opening match in Zone 2 of the U-23 Boys Inter District Cricket Tournament by defeating North Garo Hills by 147 runs in Mendipathar, North Garo Hills on Friday.

Zone 2 comprises four districts in a single group and, as such, could start its fixtures later than Zone 1, which features eight teams split into two groups.

Meanwhile, in Zone 1’s Group A, Shillong Cricket Association (B) defeated All Jaintia CA by 216 runs in Nongkhrah, Ri-Bhoi on Friday.

In Mendipathar, Tura won the toss and batted first but a strong bowling performance from NGH had them reeling at 38/6 at one point before they managed 191 all out in 44.4 overs.

Player-of-the-match Manish Sharma (85) led the middle order fight back in partnership with Brian Lara M Sangma (31).

Aniket Basfor (20) and Alpriang D Sangma (13 not out) also contributed handy runs in a 10th wicket partnership. For NGH, Aditya Singh (3/28) and Tengsuang G Momin (3/41) returned the best figures.

In the chase, Tura did not let a single batter settle down as they dismissed their opponents for just 44.

Three separate bowlers picked up three wickets each – Brian (3/9), Aniket (3/12) and Alpriang (3/15) – as NGH were all out in 15.3 overs.

Zone 1 saw SCA (B) win the toss and bat first as well. They amassed a huge 335/8, batting the full 50 overs available, with Player-of-the-match Sachin Kumar carrying his bat in a fantastic innings of 154 not out off just 138 deliveries, which included 19 fours and a six.

SCA (B) skipper Roshan Warbah also blazed 63 off 47 balls (4x4s, 5x6s) and Prashant Ojha 39 off 25 (3x4s, 2x6s).

Although a little on the expensive side, Dawao Passah was the most successful bowler, having taken 3/79, with two of his scalps being the dangerous Warbah and Prashant. Chwamiki Ryngkhlem, meanwhile, took 2/55.

SCA (B)’s bowlers performed as well as their batter team mates and dismissed AJCA for 119 in 22.4 overs.

Dharkison Pariat tried his level best to keep AJCA in the hunt with an innings of 42 at the top of the order but his dismissal in the 15th over did not signal well for the team.

The most successful of SCA (B)’s bowlers were Rohit Kumar Yadav (3/11), Gavineal Marpna (2/20) and Andrew Jyrwa (2/27).