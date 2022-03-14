After Victory, What?

A strong political establishment is a rare opportunity for democracies. India had seen political instability at the Centre ever since the 1980s, but the political process has been smooth since the turn of the century. The unassailable positioning of the BJP, as is reinforced in its sweeping victories in the state assembly polls, bestows on the saffron party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi a heavier responsibility. This is time for them to renew their commitment to change the destiny of the nation in better ways.

Both the prime minister and the BJP have repeatedly shown their great strengths in winning elections. But this cannot be an end in itself. The fact is, a feel-good factor is missing on the governance front. All of China’s growth took place in a space of 20 years. Not just for the national economy but on multiple other fronts too, resolute steps are missing here. While welfare measures have been initiated by the Centre, growth has been slow-paced, affecting one and all. The defence acquisitions are low key. Life in cities is becoming more chaotic. Reforms on various sectors including bureaucracy, judiciary and higher education have not been attempted at. Old, decadent systems are taking their toll. They are breeding corruption. Crores of cases in courts remain unattended for years. Justice delayed is justice denied. Notably, strong leaders like Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping had started their innings with cleaning up the system. The corrupt were herded into jails. India under Modi is taking time to change. National life is becoming increasingly disorderly. Regional satraps keep hurling challenges at the Centre. So much so, in Telangana, the state government has threatened to block water and electricity access to the large cantonment area, the southern base of the military in Hyderabad. The elected leader of the nation cannot be a silent witness. A scenario like “the Centre is failing to hold, things are falling apart,” as the bard has visualized, is to no one’s advantage. A leader like Indira Gandhi wielded authority. The world has changed a lot ever since. New situations require new responses.

Modi had won massive mandates in the 2014 and 2019 parliament polls. He won the mandate to effect changes. A notable obsession is to isolate Muslims, evident in present polls too, which only demonstrates a lack of vision for the nation’s future. A government must demonstrate a positive frame of mind and involve one and all in pushing the engines of growth. Massive election victories must be turned into winning propositions for the people and the nation.