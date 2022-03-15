Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti ‘disappointed’ over Karnataka HC’s verdict

“Very disappointed by the verdict of the Karnataka High Court. Regardless of what you may think about the hijab it’s not about an item of clothing, it’s about the right of a woman to choose how she wants to dress.

“That the court didn’t uphold this basic right is a travesty”, Omar Abdullah said on his twitter page.

Another former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said: “Karnataka HC’s decision to uphold the Hijab ban is deeply disappointing.

“On one hand we talk about empowering women yet we are denying them the right to a simple choice. Its isn’t just about religion but the freedom to choose”.

