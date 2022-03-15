UP cops suspended for death of youth celebrating BJP win

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), March 15: A sub-inspector (SI) of the Uttar Pradesh Police has been booked and suspended for negligence and partisan action in a case of assault on youths celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) win in the Nevada village.

The youth was killed on Saturday night.

An FIR against S-I Ajay Yadav was registered along with nine other named accused at the Baharia police station.

A case of unintentional murder, rioting, assault and other serious sections were registered against them as well as 25 unidentified people over the assault on youths celebrating the BJP’s win.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Prayagraj Ajay Kumar said the S-I has been suspended.

He said station house officer of Baharia police station Ravi Prakash and beat constables Vikas Upadhyay and Deen Dayal Dubey have also been suspended for negligence and failing to inform senior officials about the incident.

“The guilty will not be spared but innocents will not be harassed either,” the SSP said.

The case was registered on the complaint of Sunil Saroj, the divisional president of the BJP’s Scheduled Caste wing.

Saroj named S-I Sanjay Yadav of Baharia police station and Ram Aasrey, Amar Singh, Arun Yadav, Virendra Yadav, Mithilesh Yadav, Shankar Lal, Roop Chandra, Alok Yadav, Ankur Yadav and 25 unidentified persons. He alleged that the accused assaulted them and pelted them with stones while they were celebrating the BJP’s victory on March 12.

Saroj claimed the youths celebrating the BJP’s win ran away for safety but Satish, 20, son of Baburam who was caught in the attack, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Saroj alleged that S-I Sanjay Yadav reached the spot but instead of taking action against the accused, he detained him and BJP worker Praveen Pal. Yadav also thrashed them at the police lockup following which they received injuries, Saroj claimed.

Police teams are carrying out raids to arrest the named accused. Efforts are on to identify others involved in the assault on the BJP workers, police said. (IANS)