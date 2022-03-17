AAY, PHH and PMGKAY rice released for Tura Sadar Division.  

Tura, Mar 17: The Deputy Director of Supply, West Garo Hills has informed that free of cost regular rice for the AAY, PHH and Non-NFSA beneficiaries under NFSA, Non-NFSA and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kaliyan Anna Yojna (PMGKAY) for Tura Sadar Division has been released for the month of March.

According to the notification, the AAY (yellow colour) category will receive 35 Kg. NFSA/Non-NFSA rice per card per month, 5 Kg. PMGKAY rice per head per month and NFSA/Non-NFSA rice at Rs. 3 per Kg. The PHH (pink colour) category on the other hand, will receive 5 Kg. NFSA/Non-NFSA rice per head per month, 5 kg. PMGKAY rice per head per month and NFSA/Non-NFSA rice at Rs. 3 per Kg.

The Non-NFSA (blue colour) category however, will receive only 7.11 Kg. per card per month and the price for the NFSA/Non-NFSA rice will be fixed by the Price Vigillance Committee of FP Shop Centre which will not be exceeding Rs. 13 per Kg.

The notification also directed the FP Shop Dealers under Tura Sadar Division to issue rice as per the prescribed scale and rate.