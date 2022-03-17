Teachers must adopt application-oriented approach for interest of students: Dr Pant

Guwahati, Mar 17: With the vision of empowering the population with education, a Teachers’ Conclave was held here yesterday with the theme “School Education in the Light of NEP-2020” which was participated by a large number of teachers and stakeholders and addressed by renowned academicians and administrators.

The Conclave was organised by Central Public School, Patharkandi in association with the University of Science & Technology Meghalaya (USTM) with the support of ERD Foundation Guwahati and Vision50 Academy, according to a USTM Press Communique issued here today.

The conclave was addressed by Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor, USTM and Chairman ERDF; Dr R. M.Pant, Vice Chancellor, Assam University Silchar; K. K. Choudhury, Director and Regional Officer, CBSE Guwahati; Mridul Yadav, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Karimganj; Dr Surender S. Ghonkrokta, IAS (retd.), Chairman, State Food Commission, Himachal Pradesh apart from others.

Welcoming the participants of the Teachers’ Conclave, Mahbubul Hoque said, “Teachers are the architects of society, builders of the nation. Our mission is to empower society through education. When there is an emerging issue we always discuss and take advice from experts. We must have quality education and we have commitment for that”.

Speaking as the Chief Guest, Dr R. M. Pant said that the New Education Policy is a big shift from the past. “If we are empowering people with education, we are empowering people in real terms. If we do not change with time, we will become obsolete. We have to customize our education policy to keep pace with the fast change of time. NEP is basically trying to empower people”. Education is not just about information, it is about transformation of character, he added.

Delivering the keynote address, educationist K K Choudhury stated that the National Education Policy is the need of the time. “When the education policy of 1986 came it was fit for those times. At a time when technology is transforming human life, we have to teach our children to be critical thinkers.” The new education policy says that children must be taught in a way that brings joy to their mind. Higher education is also linked with school education. The responsibility lies on the teachers, the difference makers for the future generation, he added.

Addressing the gathering, Mridul Yadav said that the role of a teacher is the centre point, focus in the education system in India. Various debates regarding school education and how to improve the parameters of education have taken place as the government aims to achieve 100 per cent gross enrolment by 2030.The biggest focus is, learning has to be engaging, he added.