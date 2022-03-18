Framing rules for technical varsity: Rymbui

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 17: The Education department is currently framing the recruitment and service rules for Capt. Williamson Sangma Technical University, Education Minister Lakhmen Rymbui informed the House while replying to a query from Leader of Opposition, Dr Mukul Sangma, on the delay in the operationalisation of Capt. Williamson Sangma Technical University, and the College of Architecture and Urban Planning.

Mukul, while participating in the cut motion moved by AITC MLA HM Shangpliang on the final day of the Budget Session, questioned the delay to operationalise the Capt. Williamson Sangma Technical University.

Stating that the government appointed the Vice Chancellor of the university already, the Leader of Opposition said there has been a decision to select the courses and operationalise the technical university. “But somehow it has not happen for so many years,” he said.

The Leader of Opposition also brought the Education minister’s attention to the delay in operationalisation of the College of Architecture and Urban Planning.

“We had to fight since this was only Architecture and Urban Planning college under the disposal of the HRD. We need such institutions to retain our students within our state,” he said, while raising the delay in completing the College of Commerce and Science at Mawphlang and Mahendraganj.

The Education minister, in his reply, said that his department is presently framing the recruitment and service rules of the Capt. Williamson Sangma Technical University. “We want to operationalise the university as early possible,” he said.

Rymbui also informed that the state government is in the process of sanctioning posts for College of Architecture and Urban Planning and Shillong Engineering College.

The Education minister also said that the construction of the Commerce and Science at Mawphlang and Mahendraganj is still going on.