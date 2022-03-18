9 EWS certificates issued so far: CM

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 17: A total of nine economically weaker section (EWS) certificates have been issued so far in state.

Informing this, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Saturday said that it is the district magistrate who issues the EWS certificates.

Replying to a query raised by suspended Congress legislator Ampareen Lyngdoh during the Question Hour, the chief minister said that the EWS certificates can be used to avail reservation in central government posts and services, and admission in education institutes.

When asked why only nine certificates have been issued, the chief minister said that there are few reasons, one of them being that the certificates are meant for the ones who do not fall under the category of SC or ST.