House adjourned sine die; several bills passed

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 17: Several bills were passed by the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on Thursday before the House was adjourned sine die.

The House on Thursday passed the Meghalaya Appropriation (No.II) Bill, 2022, the Meghalaya Compulsory Registration of Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2022, besides the Meghalaya Settlement of Arrears under the State Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

It also okayed the Registration (Meghalaya Amendment) Bill, 2022, the FRBM (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and Contingency Fund of Meghalaya (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Agriculture Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh also moved the Meghalaya State Agriculture Produce and Livestock Marketing (Promotion and facilitation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022.