Dutch woman raped in Jaipur under pretext of massage

The accused fled after raping the victim and was about to leave Jaipur when he was caught on Wednesday evening from the city’s Vidhyadhar Nagar area.

Police official Gunjan Soni, said: “A 30-year-old woman from the Netherlands was reportedly raped on Wednesday evening. About five days ago, she came to Rajasthan with a group to enjoy the Holi festival. This group of foreign tourists was staying in a PG located in Sindhi Camp area. On Wednesday evening, the woman called a young man to give her an Ayurvedic massage. During the massage, the accused forced himself on the woman despite the victim’s protest and later ran away from there.”

The victim lodged a report at the Sindhi Camp Police Station on Thursday.

The police caught the accused after getting the victim’s medical examination done and is currently being questioned.

The accused, sources said, was trying to escape to Kerala

He worked at a massage service in Khatipura.