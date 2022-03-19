Fire engulfs house in West Khasi Hills

Nongstoin, March 19: A house was gutted in a fire that broke out at Pyndendiloiṅ village in West Khasi Hills on Saturday around 1:30 pm.

The house belongs to Kaltoningstar Khardewsaw and Esibora Syiemlieh.

The incident occurred when the parents and the children had gone out for their respective works.

The House was locked from outside since no one was at home. The house was reduced to ashes and not even a single piece of cloth was left.

It was suspected that the fire was caused due an electric short circuit. The loss was roughly estimated to be more than Rs 6 Lakh.