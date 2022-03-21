48-hour private transport strike called in Assam on March 28, 29

Guwahati, March 21: The Joint Forum of Assam Motor Workers’ Unions has called for a 48-hour statewide ‘chakka bandh’ on March 28 and 29 next in protest against relentless harassnlment meted out to motor workers of the state by the authority in the name collecting various fines.

The motor workers also demand implementation of Motor Workers’ Welfare Scheme that was passed by the previoys State Assembly, according to a Press communique issued by the Forum here today.

The Forum further alleged that though the recent pandemic-induced lockdown and restrictions severely affected the economic condition of motor workers and owners in the state, no assistance or relief was forthcoming from the state government, which instead, has resorted to impose heavy fines on motor owners on various pretext.