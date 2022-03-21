82 pigs, 212 cattle vaccinated

Tura, Mar 21: The ICAR-KVK, West Garo Hills recently conducted three separate Animal Vaccination cum Health Camp under TSP project, 2021-22 at Meboldarechikgre, Aminda Simsang and Nengja Bolchugre under Gambegre Block in West Garo Hills.

During the health camp, the vaccination of pigs against Swine Flu and Cattle against HS and BQ took place. A total of 82 pigs were given the vaccine for Swine Flu while 212 cattle were vaccinated against HS and BQ during the three camps.

Along with the vaccination, diseased animals were also treated during the camps while farmers were given prescriptions for different diseases in animals like cattle, goats, pigs and poultry. Essential medicines for livestock and poultry along with mineral mixtures and vitamins were distributed to a total of 152 beneficiaries during the three camps.