PSG lose 0-3 to Monaco

PARIS, March 20: Paris Saint-Germain looked sluggish and apathetic Sunday as the French league leader slumped to a 3-0 loss at Monaco, with Wissam Ben Yedder scoring twice.

Following PSG’s exit from the Champions League in the last-16 at the hands of Real Madrid, the poor display at the Stade Louis II won’t ease the wrath of ultras who have been calling for sporting director Leonardo and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to leave.

PSG enjoyed the possession but was largely toothless in attack and the hosts deservedly took the lead in the 25th minute after Youssouf Fofana opened space down the right flank and crossed the ball for Ben Yedder.

With his back to the goal, the France forward connected with the ball and sent it into the back of the net with a subtle flick with the outside of his foot.

PSG’s first real chance came in the 51st when Kylian Mbappé made the most of Neymar’s through ball to break into the area only to fluff his shot.

Substitute Kevin Volland came on as a replacement for Gelson Martins and immediately made an impact to beat PSG ’keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from close range in the 68th.

Yedder made it 3-0 with six minutes left from the penalty spot following Presnel Kimpembe’s reckless tackle from behind on Volland. Donnarumma parried the striker’s kick, but the ball bounced into the net.

PSG was without Lionel Messi, who was ruled out with flu-like symptoms. In addition to the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, PSG was also without Sergio Ramos, Angel di María, Juan Bernat, Layvin Kurzawa and Ander Herrera.

Lens vs Clermont

Lens swapped its traditional “blood and gold” colors for the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag earlier on Saturday in a 3-1 win over Clermont in the French league.

Lens normally plays in red and yellow. The northern club said its message was to promote peace following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Elbasan Rashani caught the hosts cold with a left-footed shot to give Clermont the lead after eight minutes. Kevin Danso leveled from a corner before Florian Sotoca put Lens in the driving seat deep in first-half stoppage time from a tight angle.

Massadio Haidara sealed the win from the rebound following Jonathan Clauss’ effort that hit the post near the hour mark. (AP)