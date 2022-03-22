PF rate cut based on ‘today’s realities’, ministry yet to approve: FM

New Delhi, March 21: The proposal to cut the interest rate on employees’ provident fund deposits was dictated by today’s realities where returns on other small saving instruments were even lower, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Parliament on Monday.
Replying to a debate in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Sitharaman said the proposal to slash the interest rate on provident funds is yet to come to the Finance Ministry for approval.
The Finance Ministry is the nodal authority for approving the recommendation of the Central Board of Trustees of the EPFO, the country’s largest retirement fund and the second largest non-banking financial institution with a corpus of about Rs 16 lakh crore.
