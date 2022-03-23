Body of premature baby found

NONGSTOIN, March 23 : Body of a prematurely born was found abandoned at Themïew, Nongstoin ( Nongstoin market).

Local people informed that the body was found by some villagers who came to pass through from that particular area today morning, which immediately informed the village authority and later informed the police.

The women police team visited the site and an inquest was done. Doctor’s report is awaited.

The child was already fully developed and may have been illegally terminated by the mother.

Police has registering a case on the matter and an investigation is still on.