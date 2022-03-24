AJCA edge Ri-Bhoi

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 23: All Jaintia Cricket Association (AJCA) defeated Ri-Bhoi by four wickets in the Meghalaya Cricket Association’s U-23 Women’s Inter District Cricket Tournament in Nongstoin on Wednesday.

Fielding first after winning the toss, AJCA restricted Ri-Bhoi to 168/5 in 29 overs and then chased the target down in 26.2 overs for the loss of six wickets in the Group A, Zone 1 match.

Both teams were guilty of bowling plenty of extras, which inflated the scorelines, with AJCA conceding 91 and Ri-Bhoi 63.

For Ri-Bhoi, Banrisha Wahlang top-scored with 28, while Angelica Maring made 19 not out. Aidashisha Shadap (2/30) and Pyntha Lamurong (2/42) claimed the best figures for AJCA.

In the chase, Player-of-the-match Kermina Challam struck five fours in a rapid 40 off 31 balls, while Mercia Able Dhar (17), Ritreki Pohshna (14) and Phaintis Lyngdoh (14) also helped bring AJCA victory. Doilna Martin bagged 2/22 for Ri-Bhoi.

Today, in Group B of Zone 1, South West Khasi Hills will face West Khasi Hills.

The action will also begin in Zone 2 in Nongalbibra, South Garo Hills, with North Garo Hills Cricket Association taking on Tura District Cricket Association.