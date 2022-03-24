Close shave for driver as tree falls on car on Shillong Bypass

Shillong, March 24: A man escaped death after a huge tree fell on his car parked on the Shillong Bypass, after crossing the overbridge at Umroi in Ri Bhoi district of the state on this morning.

It was around 10 AM, the driver of a tourist vehicle (Toyota Innova) with Registration No. AS 01 LC 7730, had parked the vehicle on the roadside when a huge pine tree fell on top of it.

Fortunately, the driver was not inside the car when the huge tree fell on it. The car, however, was severely damaged.