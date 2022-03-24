World Water Day observed by USTM

Guwahati, March 24 : On the occasion of ‘World Water Day-2022’, department of Earth Science, USTM organized an awareness programme in the Saiden Secondary and Saiden Upper Primary School on Tuesday.

Going with the theme of this year ‘Ground Water, making the invisible visible’, a number of

games related to water conservation and water recharge were held among the school children.

Faculty members of the department also delivered talks on awareness about proper use of water in everyday life. After the games and talks, prizes were distributed among the winning students.

The prizes were sponsored by ICICI Bank, Panjabari Branch. The event was successfully concluded by a Plantation Drive in the school campus by the Faculty members and students of the department as well as the Saiden School authority and their students.

Four Teachers and one hundred and fifty students from Saiden schools participated in

the event and made it a success.

Water Day-2022 was also observed by the department of Social work of USTM in association

with Indian Federation of United Nations Association at NKC Auditorium.