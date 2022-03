By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 23: The Meghalaya Athletics Association (MAA) has selected 6 athletes and 1 official – Beningstar Lyngkhoi, coach cum manager – to take part in the 56th National Cross Country Championship scheduled to be held in Kohima, Nagaland on March 26. Working President of the Meghalaya State Olympic Association, John Kharshiing along with other officials were present in the send-off.