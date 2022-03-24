World TB Day observed in Tura

Tura, Mar 24: The “World TB Day was on Thursday, observed at Don Bosco Alumni Secondary School, Daren Agal under Darenggre Public Health Centre with the theme “Invest to End TB: Save Lives”. The programme was organised by the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) West Garo Hills, Tura.

While addressing the gathering as Chief Guest of the function, Reverend Father Joy Thomas from Sacred Heart Parish, Tura shared his personal experience during his visit to patients in hospitals and expressed his gratitude to all the staff of the health department for their selfless service and dedication. Stating that prevention is better than cure, he stressed on the importance of personal hygiene and cleanliness which may have look insignificant but are essential to maintain ones health and that everyone needs to follow healthy lifestyle and keep themselves fit and healthy.

The Joint Director, Tura Civil Hospital Dr. K A Sangma also stressed on how to prevent ourselves against various diseases including tuberculosis adding that people should continue to wear mask which not only protects against Covid-19, but is also helpful to protect against other infectious diseases and dust. She further urged everyone to practise healthy lifestyle and keep themselves fit and healthy.

In her keynote address, the District Tuberculosis Officer, West Garo Hills, Tura Dr. E A Sangma highlighted that the day has been commemorated annually to raise public awareness about devastating health, social and economic consequences of tuberculosis and to step up efforts to end the global tuberculosis epidemic. Elaborating on the disease she explained in detail about the symptoms and treatment of tuberculosis and that the government is providing free medication and even Rs. 500/- each per month for six months so that the patient can have nutritious food.

Mentioning the Government of India initiatives to end tuberculosis by 2025, she said that the program has a vision of achieving a “TB free India” under the broad themes of prevent, detect, treat and build pillars for universal coverage and social protection by providing free of cost quality tuberculosis diagnosis and treatment services across the country through government health system. Moreover, a team consisting of laboratory technician and locality mobilizer would also conduct survey in the area. Urging everyone to cooperate and support for the cause, she advised that anyone who has cough, fever and sweating at night, etc should come forward for early diagnosis and treatment and save lives.

During the function, the Chief Guest felicitated the SNC Volunteers for their selfless service with Certificates and Token of Appreciation. Testimony was also given by a Cured TB patient and Treatment Supporter of the area. Meanwhile, Newtone Ch Sangma, TB-HV, District Tuberculosis Centre, Tura presented his own composed song befitting the occasion.

Medical and Health Officers, Tura Civil Hospital, Dr. Todik Sangma, Dr. A Sangma, District Malaria Officer, Tura Dr. Bichitrani Marak, Medical & Health Officer, Darenggre PHC, Dr. Yesmin Sangma, Headmaster, Don Bosco Alumni Secondary School, Daren Agal, Roger Benny Sangma, DPC, West Garo Hills, Tura Nikshat M Momin were among others who spoke on the occasion.

An open Quiz contest on tuberculosis was also organised for school students on the occasion.