Assam govt, 27 groups deliberate on Aadhaar eligibility  

Guwahati, March 24: The Assam government on Thursday held an interaction with representatives of 27 organisations of the state and discussed the issue of non-generation of Aadhaar cards of over 26 lakh people whose biometric details were locked during the update of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“Biometrics of these people were captured during the stage of “claims and objections” after publication of the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC). The views of the students and social organisations were taken as over 26 lakh people are facing difficulties in availing the benefits of various schemes and policies of the government owing to non-generation of Aadhaar cards,” Assam Cabinet minister Atul Bora said after the meeting.

“The organisations had arrived at a consensus during the meeting that Aadhaar cards should be provided to those persons who cannot avail the schemes,” Bora said.

He however said that exclusion of names of persons from the final NRC would eventually lead to cancellation of Aadhaar eligibility.

State ministers Pijush Hazarika and Jogen Mohan were also present during the meeting held at the Assam Administrative Staff College here.

Speaking to reporters, Hazarika said that the state government would be filing a fresh affidavit in the Supreme Court seeking reverification of the NRC that was published on August 31, 2019.

“We are seeking reverification of the NRC as the names of doubtful citizens might have been included in the NRC,” he added.

Meanwhile, a threadbare discussion was also held on the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.

The third meeting of the Sub-Committee constituted following the meeting between Assam government and AASU on September 7, 2021, was held on Thursday attended by Assam Accord implementation minister Atul Bora, minister Pijush Hazarika, state officials and leaders of AASU.

