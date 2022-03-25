WKH defeat SWKH; Tura beat NGH

By Our Reporter

Shillong, March 24: West Khasi Hills (WKH) and Tura District Cricket Association won their respective matches in the U-23 Women’s Inter District Cricket Tournament today.

WKH defeated South West Khasi Hills (SWKH) by a massive 134 runs in Group B of Zone 1, while Tura were six-wicket victors over North Garo Hills in the first fixture of Zone 2.

In Nongalbibra, South Garo Hills, North Garo Hills (NGH) won the toss and chose to bat but were bundled out for 89 in 19.4 overs. Jakrimchi Marak was the lone point of resistance, hitting 30, while Player-of-the-Match Grimchi Sangma bagged 3/39 for Tura.

Tura lost four wickets but came home comfortably, with Pillika R Marak top-scoring with 24. Julutha Sangma took 3/43.

In Nongstoin, Abiezer Kharsyiem played a brilliant innings of 105 not out off 104 deliveries as WKH made 234/4 in their allotted 35 overs. The Player-of-the-Match struck 13 fours. Baiashisha Lyngkhoi claimed figures of 2/43.

SWKH were bowled out for 100. Sara Daffica Kharbani claimded 4/15 and Abiezer 3/22.

On Friday, in Group A of Zone 1, All Jaintia CA will face East Khasi Hills, while South Garo Hills take on East Garo Hills in Zone 2.