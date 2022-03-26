EGH police arrest four dacoits

News AlertMEGHALAYA
By From Our Correspondent

Tura, March 26: East Garo Hills (EGH) police team from Rongmil busted a gang of dacoits and apprehended four suspected youths  early this morning   during a raid from Mejolgre Chekjongbra village in connection with Rongjeng PS case no 11(3)2022 u/s 395 IPC.

On the 24th of March, the Principal of  Danal UP sSchool Principal lodged a complaint that they were waylaid by six dacoits on reaching  A’brong, who snatched away their mobile phones, near Wageasi Outpost bordering North Garo hills District.

Police started investigation into the crime and  Rongmil police team this morning raided Mejolgre village and apprehended four suspects who are involve in the case and seized their  mobiles phones.

Apprehended persons are identified as Tillingbirth M Sangma, Walak M Sangma, Tengsan R Sangma and Chingrak M Sangma, all from Mejolgre Chekjongbra village.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.