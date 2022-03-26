EGH police arrest four dacoits

Tura, March 26: East Garo Hills (EGH) police team from Rongmil busted a gang of dacoits and apprehended four suspected youths early this morning during a raid from Mejolgre Chekjongbra village in connection with Rongjeng PS case no 11(3)2022 u/s 395 IPC.

On the 24th of March, the Principal of Danal UP sSchool Principal lodged a complaint that they were waylaid by six dacoits on reaching A’brong, who snatched away their mobile phones, near Wageasi Outpost bordering North Garo hills District.

Police started investigation into the crime and Rongmil police team this morning raided Mejolgre village and apprehended four suspects who are involve in the case and seized their mobiles phones.

Apprehended persons are identified as Tillingbirth M Sangma, Walak M Sangma, Tengsan R Sangma and Chingrak M Sangma, all from Mejolgre Chekjongbra village.