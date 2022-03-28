USTM is a model to be replicated: Assam Education Minister at IPSA Conference

Guwahati, March 28: With participation of a galaxy of Vice Chancellors, educationists, academicians and Political Science professors from across India, the 59th All India Political Science Conference & International Seminar on “Global Rise of Incredible India” has come to an end today at the University of Science & Technology Meghalaya (USTM).

Dr Ranoj Pegu, Education Minister of Assam graced the valedictory session of the conference on Sunday as the Chief Guest. Addressing the huge gathering, Dr Pegu said, “In India we don’t want to be super power, we want to be viswaguru in terms of knowledge, philosophy and norms-building. The National Education Policy-2020 is talking about a knowledge based vibrant society, and I hope IPSA too will contribute towards this”. USTM is an institutional model to learn from, a model to be replicated, he added.

Delivering his speech as Guest of Honour, Prof. D. Ravinder, Vice Chancellor, Osmania University, Hyderabad (Telangana) said that one nation doesn’t stand for one education policy. There should be dissemination of knowledge in school education and the Central government should come up with a common syllabus for up to class 12.

Earlier, welcoming everyone present, Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor, USTM extended his gratitude to the delegates and said that any mega event is a learning chapter for USTM students. “We want to make USTM a global destination”, he added. This two-day-long mega academic event has been held for the first time in the North East India which is jointly organized by the Indian Political Science Association (IPSA) and USTM.

Prof. Santishree Pandit, President of IPSA and Vice Chancellor, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi offered the Presidential Remarks of the Conference. Special address in the valedictory session was made by Prof. Gauri Dutta Sharma, Vice Chancellor, USTM. Prof. Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, Vice Chancellor, Mahatma Gandhi Central University and General Secretary and Treasurer IPSA delivered the vote of thanks.

Giving feedback, the participants were highly appreciative of the hospitality of USTM and the individual attention by volunteers to each of the 800 participants. The two-day-long mega academic event of IPSA has been held in the North East India for the first time.