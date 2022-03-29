Rhino population in Kaziranga NP increases by 200 to 2613

Guwahati, March 29: The just concluded rhino census carried out in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNP&TR) in Assam has spotted 2613 one-horned Indian rhinos registering an increase of exactly 200 rhinos in the park where the last census carried out in the year 2018 had spotted 2413 rhinos.

Of the 2613 rhinos spotted in the census this year, 1653 are adults over 6 years) including 750 males and 903 females; 262 sub-adults (3-6 years) including 116 males, 146 females; 279 juveniles (1-3 years) and 146 calves (0-1 year).

For the first time drone technology was used in the rhino census in Kaziranga Park for sample recheck while enumerators were provided with GPS devices and binoculars for better observations.

The rhino census operation in the sprawling KNP was carried out by the Forest Department in Assam with the help of various NGO workers during March 26-27. All together 64 enumerators, 12 independent observers, 49 media observers participated in the rhino census operation.

Fifty elephants were deployed in the operation to cover all the 84 compartments spread over the entire national park area, its additions and civil areas. The forest department engaged 252 of its personnel directly in the operation.

Meanwhile, there has been a marginal increase in the number of one-horned rhinos in two other important rhino protection areas in Assam where a census was carried out earlier this month. The census carried out over 78 sq. km. Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve in Darrang district of Assam recorded the presence of 125 rhinos which is higher than the figure of 101 rhinos as per the last census. Similarly, 107 rhinos were recorded in tiny Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary (over 38 sq. km.) in the state where 102 rhinos were recorded in the last census operation.

