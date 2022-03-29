Two-day GHADC budget session gets underway

Tura, Mar 29: The two day budget session of the GHADC began on Tuesday where various motions were put up by the both ruling and opposition MDCs for discussion on the second day.

The first day of the budget session was presided over by GHADC Chairman Sengchim N Sangma in which all the MDCs attended.

A motion to discuss the preparation of the separate electoral roll was put forward by Williamnagar MDC, Alphonsus R Marak which however, was rejected by the house. The motion moved by the Williamnagar MDC draws significance as if passed, it would have barred non-tribals from participating in the affairs of the GHADC.

Similarly, Tura MDC Bernard N Marak, while arguing that Tura comes under the Sixth Schedule area, had moved the motion for abolition of the Municipal Board but the same was also rejected and turned down by the majority of the MDCs. Two other motions moved by Marak- the enhancement of revenue percentage on mineral resources from the current 40% to 70% and the establishment of District Council offices in each district headquarters were also rejected.

On the other hand, motions moved by Deputy CEM Nikman Ch Marak for discussion on codification of the Garo Customary Law (GCL) and abolition of Assam Schedule and establishment of local bodies under the 15th Finance Commission by Tura MDC Bernard N Marak were accepted by the house and will take place on the second day.

Earlier during the question and answer round, opposition MDCs grilled the ruling NPP coalition on the non completion of the construction of the Members’ Hostel, implementation of the 5th Pay Commission, actions taken on illegal saw mills in Garo Hills, fresh appointments in the Council, the number of legal and illegal stone quarries and the amount of royalty shares already received by the GHADC on minor minerals.

With regard to the royalty shares received so far, EM in charge of Forest Ashahel D Shira informed the house that as per available records, a total amount of Rs 8,64,23,344/- has been received by the GHADC as royalty on minor minerals with effect from 2017-18 to 2021-22 out of which an amount of Rs 8,18,53,998/- has been received from the office of the PCCF and HOFF as share of royalty and an amount of Rs 45,69,346/- has been collected as Forest Royalty from the contractors whose activities/ works involves minor minerals.