SHILLONG, March 29: Nongthymmai SC held on to a narrow one-goal lead to come out on top in their Shillong Sports Association First Division football match against Smit SC, here on Tuesday. The first half went goalless but it was Mohan Gurung’s 69th minute conversion that saw Nongthymmai take the lead and eventually go on to win the match. On Wednesday, Nongrim Hills SC face Imson SC at 3:30 pm.