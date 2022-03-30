Biswa’s all-round performance helps Umiam Eagles beat Simsang Sharks

SHILLONG, March 29: Umiam Eagles recorded a resounding six-wicket victory over Simsang Sharks in the second match of the Meghalaya Cricket Association’s Senior Men Challengers Cup one day tournament here on Tuesday.

After Monday’s disappointment at having an interesting game washed out at the end, Tuesday morning began under dark clouds but, thankfully, the rain passed, though play was delayed by an hour and seven overs were deducted from each side.

Umiam Eagles captain Raj Biswa won the toss and made his opposite number, Akash Kumar Choudhury, bat first. Simsang could not use all of their allotted overs, being bowled for 133 in 40.1, while the Eagles chased this down in just 24.1 overs.

The pitch used for the contest had slightly less grass on it but conditions still favoured the bowlers in the morning, with the overcast skies and strong winds.

Nevertheless, several of the Sharks got good starts to their innings, with six of them reaching double figures but, crucially, no one going past 28, which came from Amiangshu Sen, and the highest partnership was only 45, made for the fourth wicket by Sen and Wallambok Nongkhlaw (21).

Biswa claimed 3/27 with his spin bowling. Elchiang Ch Momin (2/8) and Aditya Singhania (2/13) also picked up couple of wickets each to help restrict the Sharks. The latter was extremely economical, having bowled four maidens out of his maximum possible nine overs.

As in the first innings, uneven bounce was a feature for Umiam’s batters but conditions were much more favourable. Still, nothing can be taken away from Umiam Eagles’ openers – Biswa and Bamanbha Shangpliang – who batted calmly but aggressively in their 87-run opening stand.

The skipper struck three sixes and four fours in his 49 off 40 deliveries, while Shangpliang put together a more patient 49 not out off 69 balls, which included six fours.

Biswa’s wicket was followed by three more of his team mates, Shaisngi Lyngdoh of Simsang Sharks claiming 2/25, but the Eagles were never in any real trouble by that stage with Shangpliang carrying his bat.

Simsang Sharks will be back in action today as they face Myntdu Lions at 9 am.