Perry ruled out of Australia’s semis clash against WI

WELLINGTON, March 29: Ellyse Perry was on Tuesday ruled out of Australia’s Women’s World Cup semi-final against West Indies, after the star all-rounder failed to recover from back spasms.

The 31-year-old Perry had suffered back spasms and was forced from the field during Australia’s win against South Africa on March 22.

Six times champions Australia, who are unbeaten in the tournament, take on the West Indies in the first semi-final here on Wednesday.

The Australian camp, however, remains hopeful that Perry can recover in time for Sunday’s summit clash in Christchurch, should they advance.

Perry seemed to have hurt herself while tumbling over a boundary rope in a fielding attempt against South Africa last week.

She didn’t bat in the game and also missed Australia’s final league stage match against Bangladesh.

This is the second consecutive World Cup semi-final game Perry will miss. (PTI)