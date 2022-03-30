GHADC no to motion on tribal-only electoral roll

TURA, March 29: The Garo Hills Autonomous District Council on Tuesday rejected a motion moved by Williamnagar MDC, Alphonsus R Marak (AITC) to discuss preparation of separate electoral rolls for tribals.

The development is significant since the motion, if passed, would have barred non-tribals from participating in the affairs of the GHADC, including elections.

Besides rejecting the motion on separate electoral rolls, the House also rejected a motion moved by Tura MDC, Bernard N Marak (BJP), for abolition of the Tura Municipal Board. Marak had moved the motion based on his argument that Tura is a Sixth Schedule area.

In addition, the House also rejected two other motions moved by Marak — enhancement of the GHADC’s revenue share on mineral resources from 40% to 70% and establishment of GHADC offices in all district headquarters in the Garo Hills region.

Incidentally, a motion moved by the Tura MDC abolition of Assam Schedule and establishment of local bodies under the 15th Finance Commission and another one moved by Deputy Chief Executive Member, Nikman Ch Marak for discussion on codification of the Garo Customary Law were accepted and will be taken up for discussion on the second day of the session.

Earlier on the day, the session which was presided over by newly-appointed Chairman, Sengchim N Sangma witnessed hectic activity with the opposition MDCs grilling the ruling NPP coalition on issues ranging from non completion of the members’ hostel, implementation of the 5th Pay Commission, illegal saw mills in Garo Hills, fresh appointments in the Council, mushrooming of illegal stone quarries and the amount of royalty shares already received by the GHADC on minor minerals.

MDC questions reluctance to move separate electoral roll

AITC MDC from Rongrong, Rinaldo K Sangma has questioned the reluctance of the NPP-led Executive Committee to move forward on the issue of a separate electoral roll for GHADC.

The MDC was reacting to the rejection of a motion to discuss the issue of separate electoral roll for the GHADC, moved by party MDC from Williamnagar, Alphonsus R Marak.

The creation of a separate electoral roll in the GHADC has been demanded by several pressure groups who want only indigenous tribes of the region to be a part of the electoral process. “It is sad that the motion was rejected by the NPP coalition. We have been elected on the promise of a separate roll for the GHADC and this rejection of the motion will have long term consequences to the tribe and how the GHADC functions,” said Rinaldo.

Rinaldo felt that the creation of a separate roll was a must to ensure the administration of Garo Hills remained with the tribes of the region.

Nikman later clarified that the reason for rejecting the motion was to move for the passage of the Garo Customary Law (GCL) Bill, which is still pending with the Governor. According to him, the creation of a separate electoral roll can come after the GCL Bill is passed.