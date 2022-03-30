Manika-Archana duo reach medal round

Doha, March 29: India’s Manika Batra and Archana Kamath entered the medal round of the women’s doubles in the WTT Star Contender event after beating Soo Wai Yam Minnie and Lee Ho Ching of Hong Kong 3-1 in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The match picked up momentum in the first game itself. The Indians, ranked sixth, fought well to win it on extended points. But in the next, they lost after gaining a slender lead.

But they did exceedingly well to put the loss behind and went 2-1 up before winning the fourth.

The Indian pair, which won 13-11 8-11 11-5 13-11, will take on Taipei’s Li Yu-Jhun and Cheng I-Ching in the semifinals.

Manika and G. Sathiyan failed to go past the first round when they lost 1-3 (7-11, 11-9, 7-11, 5-11) to Spaniards Maria Xiao and Alvaro Robles. (PTI)